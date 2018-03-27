CBS 2Archibishop Timothy Dolan is seen in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral - New York, NY (file / credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — JM Smuckers is pulling two kinds of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats off the shelves.

The Grilled Burger Bites and Steak Grillers are being recalled because the products may contain a beef thyroid hormone.

That could cause restlessness, increased heart rate, and vomiting.

J.M. Smucker last month recalled some shipments of four brands of dog food, including the popular Kibbles ‘N Bits and Gravy Train, after detecting low levels of a drug used to euthanize animals.

Consumers should stop feeding the product to their dogs, and those looking for a refund or coupon to replace the treats can call J.M. Smucker at 1-888-569-6767 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern.

Consumers can also email the company through this form.

