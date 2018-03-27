CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:ACM Awards, Keith Urban, LOCASH

After coming oh so close to walking away, LOCASH’s ascent in country music continues, having been nominated for Vocal Duo and New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, honors that Chris Lucas and Preston Brust hope to bring home from the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards.

“It don’t get better than that — no pun intended,” Lucas said, referencing their nominations and new single, “Don’t Get Better Than That.”

Lucas and Brust made a go of it after developing chemistry entertaining crowds with banter between musical acts at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, one of more than a few Music City venues known to enjoy a melting pot of aspiring country artists.

“And the next thing you know,” Lucas said, “the band would be on, we’d go back stage and work on different songs. I was teaching [Brust] more secular music, because he grew up on gospel.”

But following a year that brought a lost record deal, dwindling finances as well as family tragedy and fatherhood for Lucas, LOCASH prepared to part, Lucas having applied to be a policeman in Orlando, Florida and Brust having headed West to get back to the fundamentals of song writing.

It was 2011.

“I was barely making an apartment payment. And we’ve already lived out of our cars,” Lucas said, “but can’t do that now with a family.”

Then, on the same day the Orlando Police Department contacted Lucas about his application, they caught a break. Keith Urban called to tell them he was going to take “You Gonna Fly” — a song they wrote — all the way.

“I don’t cry very often, but I mean, I literally held up my little boy like Simba does in ‘The Lion King,’” Lucas said.

Brust found out on his way to the grocery store, a trip he hitched a ride to make.

“I’m going down the highway, and my phone rings. And it’s Keith Urban,” Brust said. “And he says, ‘Hey, it’s Keith Urban,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, right.’”

After confirming that it was not one of his buddies mimicking the Aussie country star, the former gospel musician rejoiced to the heavens.

“I said, ‘Stop the car,’ and I got out,” Brust said. “You just look up to the heavens and you’re just like, ‘Yes’”!

“You Gonna Fly” became a number one hit, paving the way for the pair to write Tim McGraw’s “Truck Yeah” before breaking through as performers in 2015 with, “I Love This Life.” LOCASH followed that up with a number one hit, “I Know Somebody,” thus buttressing their 2016 album “The Fighters” with two well-known singles.

“When no one else believed, we kept believing,” Brust said. “Are circle kept getting smaller and smaller as the years went by, and it just came down to us.” (Lucas noted that a very select few stood by them.)

When asked about the role faith and family — themes present in their song “God Loves Me More” — have on their journey, “huge” was the answer.

“We’re both blessed with great families, strong wives, amazingly healthy kids.”

And Lucas concluded, “We’re nothing without God.”

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch