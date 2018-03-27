CBS 2Dominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning […]
WCBS 880Dominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most […]
1010 WINSDominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the […]
WFANDominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none […]
WLNYDominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Facebook, Goodwill, Local TV, Talkers, Walmart

(CBS Local) — A Georgia mother who was tired of her son’s “entitled” attitude has become a Facebook sensation after posting her unique punishment online.

In a picture uploaded on March 25, Cierra Brittany Forney of Hog Mountain documented her son’s shopping trip to a local Goodwill store. The mother says she took the 13-year-old to the shop and made him spend $20 of his own money on clothes to wear to school for a week.

“My 13 year old son had been acting a little… entitled. Acting like he’s too good to shop at Wal-Mart or making snarky comments about kids at school who shop at the goodwill,” Forney said in the post. “I don’t tolerate that.”

The Georgia mom said that the shopping trip was meant to make her son “a better man.” She added that he shed a few tears during the trip but believes he’ll be able to look back on the experience years from now and laugh.

“I want to teach my kids that money isn’t everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there,” Forney posted. The mother’s post has been showered with praise from all over social media.

The post has already been liked over 500,000 times and shared over 200,000 times on Facebook. “Kids today have no idea what others are going through so they need to be taught not only respect for others but also the value of a dollar!! High five mom!!” Linette Blackman said, in one of the 122,000 comments left on Forney’s page.

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch