CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County, School Safety

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Triggered by the Parkland school shooting, parents are now asking: How can our school communities feel safe?

On Tuesday, a brand new initiative was unveiled in the suburbs. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, the goal is to identify students with anger and help them before violence occurs.

Since Parkland, students across the Tri-State Area have walked out and marched, with voices loud and strong.

“Students should not have to come into school every single day afraid of whether or not they are going home. But unfortunately, that is the place that we, in America, live in right now. We are trying to change that,” Syosset High School student Andrew Goldman said Tuesday.

“We are starting to change things. Last week, I was at the March for Our Lives, and that was just a call for greater action,” classmate Brooke Matalon added.

Many adults say they’re listening.

“Intervention and prevention is just as important as enforcement,” said Rev. Philip Elliott.

A task force of the best and the brightest, including Nassau County religious leaders, law enforcement, mental health experts and educators, will now be sharing information beginning in elementary schools, asking troubled students, “How are you doing? How can we help?”

“Oftentimes, the FBI talks to neighbors and associates of these active shooters and they say, ‘Oh, the person just snapped.’ But in essence, that didn’t happen. There were signs – signs that we missed all along the way,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Parents admit they are reluctant to reach out when there is trouble at home, and teachers say they’re afraid of invading privacy. Until now.

“New York State schools, starting this fall, will be teaching about mental health, so students better understand their role,” said Nassau County School Superintendent David Flatley.

That role involves speaking up when a classmate is acting out.

“Identify it, tackle it, help each other understand the issue of mental health,” Dr. Isma Chaudhry, of the Islamic Center of Long Island, said.

“Educating everyone on what to look for, because that is what is going to prevent this – over gun laws changing,” added Massapequa High School teacher Tomia Smith.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch