NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Griswolds are planning another family vacation.

After leaving their marks through European capitals and touring some of America’s most famous monuments, their next trip will reportedly take them to New York City.

Producers have announced they will start working on a Broadway musical that’s tentatively titled “Broadway Vacation.”

There’s no word on when the musical will open or who will be in the cast.

But one thing is for sure – the Griswolds will rock the Big Apple to its core.