CBS 2Oliver Wiggins (center) plans to sue the NYPD. (Credit: Juliet Papa/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore […]
WCBS 880Oliver Wiggins (center) plans to sue the NYPD. (Credit: Juliet Papa/1010 WINS) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the […]
1010 WINSOliver Wiggins (center) plans to sue the NYPD. (Credit: Juliet Papa/1010 WINS) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE […]
WFANOliver Wiggins (center) plans to sue the NYPD. (Credit: Juliet Papa/1010 WINS) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the […]
WLNYOliver Wiggins (center) plans to sue the NYPD. (Credit: Juliet Papa/1010 WINS) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & […]
Filed Under:Howell Township, Local TV, Monmouth County

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Neighbors in one New Jersey town are locked in a bitter beef over a group of bulls that escaped during last week’s snowstorm.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the bovines are now overstaying their welcome at someone else’s farm.

The Farmland section of Howell Township is known to some as “Howell-bama.” A bull got loose on Glen Oak Road during the storm on March 21st.

One patrolman tried to lasso it but quickly found out it was a bad idea.

“I came back here to the porch and I saw a herd of bulls stampeding through the store towards my way,” neighbor Francesca Julian said.

Julian says the herd escaped the property nextdoor when a tree fell and broke a fence. She had to think fast to protect the 17 other animals on her farm.

“They don’t listen, they’re not dogs,” she said.

Julian says she wrangled five bulls into a gated pen herself. Now she wants her neighbor, Herb Celler, to take responsibility. When CBS2’s cameras arrived, the two were yelling back and forth while Monmouth County SPCA was on site surveying the situation.

“I own the bulls and right now all we are doing is trying to move them,” Celler said. “It’s not easy to move those animals.”

One of the bulls, a longhorn named Kid Cody, was slated to be removed Tuesday night since he’s the dominant male.

“We will take our time, I’ll spend the patience as long as it takes all night to get him on trailer and bring him home,” Julian said.

The other black angus bulls will be moved one at a time carefully to open space in the back of Julian’s property.

The SPCA says they’re been no cruelty issues in the ordeal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch