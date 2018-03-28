CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Outside of a stray shower, it looks like the better part of the afternoon will stay dry. And we’ll manage to get into the 50s, but we’ll only be running around five degrees warmer than yesterday.

nu tu tri state travel 11 3/28 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be more of the same tonight as rain off to our south and west attempts to reach our area. That said, we’ll suggest a chance of showers, but the odds of us actually seeing any are low. As for temps, they’ll dip into the mid 40s or so.

It’s opening day for the Mets on Thursday and we’ve got some good news and bad news. The good news is they will more than likely play. However, Citi Field may still deal with some light rain and drizzle — or at least gloomy skies. And even though baseball brings warmth to mind, it will only be around 50 degrees for the first pitch.

nu tu surface 2 3/28 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Our final round of rain moves through Friday morning and exits midday. As for temperatures, they’ll be running a bit warmer, in the low 60s.

