Filed Under:best of, Deirdre Haggerty, Eat, Eat.See.Play

By Deirdre Haggerty

Stay out of the kitchen this Easter Sunday and enjoy the holiday with a magnificent meal from one of the 5 following Easter brunch menus. Easter Sunday falls on April 1 so hurry and schedule your time, as these top of the line restaurants require reservations. Your family will thank you.

Harry’s Café & Steak
1 Hanover Square
New York, NY 10004
(212) 785-9200
www.harrysnyc.com

Harry’s flagship first opened in 1972 in the Financial District. Immortalized in Tom Wolfe’s Bonfire of the Vanities and Brett Easton Ellis’ American Psycho, Harry’s Café & Steak has been a Wall Street “institution” since its inception. Harry’s famous champagne brunch is available between 11 am to 3 pm with unlimited champagne with the order of an entrée. The lobster rolls are incredible, as is the cornflake and coconut crusted French toast. Reservations are required, especially during the holidays. Check the site frequently for updates on Harry’s Easter brunch menu and hours.

Rainbow Room
30 Rockefeller Plaza, 65th Floor
New York, NY 10112
(212) 632-5000
www.rainbowroom.com

Memories are made at the Rainbow Room. For over 80 years it has been NYC’s “iconic destination for opulence and glamour.” Reservations are a must. Cost for the 2017 brunch buffet ran approximately $125 per person. Therefore, check for updates as the 2018 Easter holiday approaches.

Narcissa
25 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
(212) 228-3344
www.narcissarestaurant.com

Brunch is served at Narcissa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located next to The Standard East Village in Cooper’s Square, Narcissa offers farm to table delights. Enjoy farm-fresh eggs, delightfully refreshing juices and seltzers, yummy bites for the table and more. Be sure to schedule your Easter brunch reservation now as this East Village gem books up fast.

Balthazar New York
80 Spring St.
New York, NY 10012
(212) 965-1414
www.balthazarny.com

For over 20 years, Balthazar has served French fare alongside fresh-baked goods in the heart of SoHo. The brasserie’s brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a wide array of menu items from pastries and breads to fruit de mer and burgers. Reservations are required. Prix fixe menus are available for large groups of 12 or more.

Estela
47 Houston St.
New York, NY 10012
(212) 219-7693
www.estelanyc.com

Five years ago, owners Thomas Carter and Ignacio Mattos transformed the Knitting Factory music venue into Estela. Serving an exciting New-American menu, brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. While walk-ins are always welcome, reservations should be adhered to for Easter brunch. Prix fixe menus are available for groups of 6 or more.

