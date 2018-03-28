Looking to liven up your Easter basket? Making someone in your life smile? Add a little sweetness to your days? Here are our picks for the best stores to stock up on all kinds of goodies, for Easter or just because.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

1011 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10065

(646) 735-0078

www.dylanscandybar.com

Founded in 2001 by the daughter of Ralph Lauren, Dylan’s Candy Bar has spread far, far beyond its Upper East Side beginnings. Today, the colorful, well-stocked candy store has locations in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago, with more to come. We particularly love the wall of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans, as well as the selection of old-school faves like Nerds and Big League Chew. With more than 7,000 edible treats to choose from, the flagship store is a must-visit for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Economy Candy

108 Rivington St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 254-1531

www.economycandy.com

If they make it, Economy Candy likely stocks it. That’s not the official tagline of this Lower East Side emporium, but it could be: the store stocks shelf after shelf of pretty much every candy under the sun. The family-run business got its start as a shoe-and-hat repair shop, then morphed into a candy store during the Depression. These days it boasts an incredible array of delicious stuff, from gum to gummies to hard candies to suckers to licorice to chocolate bars. A true institution!

Handsome Dan’s Snocone & Candy Stand

186 First Ave.

New York, NY 10009

(917) 965-2499

www.handsomedansstand.com

Handsome Dan’s wants you to feel totally, and unabashedly, like a kid again. Opting to make and sell the very best in “Confectionary and Snoconery,” this East Village candy store also strives to make a connection with anyone and everyone who walks through the door. You can shop by flavor, you can shop by color, you can shop by texture or taste and fill up a bag or jar. Just make sure to save room for a Snocone. Flavors include earl grey, coconut lychee, cranberry, and rose cherry.

Roni-Sue’s Chocolates

148 Forsyth St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 677-1216

www.roni-sue.com

Three cheers for continuing education! Almost 30 years ago, Rhonda Kave (also known as Roni-Sue) started making chocolates and baking after taking various adult education classes. The handmade confections to be found at her eponymous Lower East Side shop range from caramel popcorn to pretzel treats to bonbons, and the chocolate comes straight from rainforest-grown cacao. In a nice twist of fate, Roni-Sue now teaches classes of her own, including how to make her famous truffles.

Sockerbit

89 Christopher St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 206-8170

sockerbit.com

The Swedish import Sockerbit landed on our shores—er, streets—in 2011, and continues to sell all manner of sweet stuff from Scandinavia by the pound. The all-white space in the West Village may appear a bit clinical at first glance, but it’s all the better to show off the colorful yummy things on offer, among them chewy marshmallows, sour jellies, salty licorice (known as salmiak), and sweet gummies. Even better, the candy here is generally free of transfats and GMO ingredients.