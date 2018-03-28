CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:chihuahua, Chris Melore, Dogs, Local TV, Puppies, Talkers

(CBS Local) — A little dog in Kansas has set a big record after giving birth to 11 healthy puppies.

The chihuahua in Olathe was living with a foster family after being rescued from an animal hoarding situation. At just one and a half years old, this was already the tiny dog’s second litter of puppies.

“One came out, one more came out – two, three and four more came out,” foster owner Josie Brown told KCTV. “She was still round and obviously there were more puppies in there.” The chihuahua spent over 12 hours in labor before successfully delivering all 11 pups and reportedly setting a world record for a single birth.

“When we had about eight, we were like whoa she’s not done,” Danielle Reno of Unleashed Pet Rescue said. “And then we got an update that we were at 10 and we about had a heart attack.” Luckily, all of the puppies are doing well and will be ready for adoption in about 10 weeks. Workers at Unleashed Pet Rescue added that the record-setting mother will also be looking for a forever home around the same time.

Coincidentally the chihuahua’s record delivery came on March 23, which was also recognized this year as National Puppy Day.

