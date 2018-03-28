NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of a bike-riding suspect who they say is wanted for stabbing a man on a skateboard on the East Side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 42nd Street between Park and Lexington avenues.

Police said the 22-year-old victim and the man on the bicycle got into some sort of dispute. The argument escalated and that’s when police said the suspect stabbed the skateboarder multiple times in the stomach, back and thigh.

“The biker hit the skateboarder, like ran him over,” one witness said. “The skateboarder raced his skateboard toward him and the biker stabbed him and then he just took off.”

The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was seen fleeing on his bike eastbound on East 48th Street towards Third Avenue. They describe him as being between the ages of 25 and 35, around 5’9″ tall and 175 pounds and say he is missing front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.