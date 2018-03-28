CBS 2Eli Manning huddles up with Shawn Andrews #73, Rich Seubert #69 at New Meadowlands Stadium. (credit: Michael Heiman/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & […]
WCBS 880Eli Manning huddles up with Shawn Andrews #73, Rich Seubert #69 at New Meadowlands Stadium. (credit: Michael Heiman/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and […]
1010 WINSEli Manning huddles up with Shawn Andrews #73, Rich Seubert #69 at New Meadowlands Stadium. (credit: Michael Heiman/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New […]
WFANEli Manning huddles up with Shawn Andrews #73, Rich Seubert #69 at New Meadowlands Stadium. (credit: Michael Heiman/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied […]
WLNYEli Manning huddles up with Shawn Andrews #73, Rich Seubert #69 at New Meadowlands Stadium. (credit: Michael Heiman/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Edgewater, Elise Finch, Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, Local TV, New Jersey

EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Environmental Protection Agency is cleaning up a contaminated site in Edgewater, New Jersey.

But the smell has some residents concerned for their safety, and they’re demanding authorities clear the air.

As CBS2’s Elise Finch reported, people in Edgewater are turning up their noses at the Quanta superfund site.

“You notice a really repugnant smell when you go there, like all times of the day,” homeowner Jeff Shapiro. “It’ll knock you over.”

For more than 100 years, the location was home to a roofing tar plant. Toxins from the facility contaminated the soil.

Now, it’s being cleaned up, but as crews disturb the soil, chemicals like naphthalene, are being released.

Naphthalene is an organic compound also found in cigarette smoke and vehicle exhaust. It smells horrible and can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, kidney and liver damage and possibly cancer.

“Highly toxic, which has killed rats in laboratory tests, and which we definitely know is permeating in the air,” said Shapiro.

The location was designated a superfund site in 2002. But a lot of the people who live and work closest to it are new residents, so they have a lot of questions and concerns, Finch reported.

“If we had known that before we bought, we wouldn’t have purchased here,” Shapiro said.

He said the smell prevents him and his family from walking around and enjoying the shops in the neighborhood, and he’s not alone.

“I won’t go to the restaurants, I won’t go anywhere near it,” another resident said.

Recent work generated more foul smells and more complaints to the EPA in charge of cleanup. In response, the EPA is hosting public meetings to address residents’ concerns.

“We’re looking to decrease the size of the excavation that we’re doing at the site. We’re increasing the use of misters to kind of minimize the odors. We’ll be covering the excavated areas with a poly-sheeting, so that after hours and even during work hours try to minimize the amount of soil that’s exposed,” EPA spokesperson Natalie Loney told Finch.

The meetings – held Wednesday afternoon and evening – give people a chance to get their questions answered. There’s also a website where they can monitor air quality levels, odor suppression and get updates about when the multi-million dollar cleanup will finally be complete.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch