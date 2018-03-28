NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to reports.

Chinese state television released video of the moment when Kim and his wife met with Xi and his spouse for the first time.

A military band greeted Kim at the start of the four-day visit, which ended Wednesday. The leaders posed for an official picture and attended a banquet, where Kim spoke and held talks.

China’s official news agency reported that during the discussions, Kim said he’s willing to hold a summit with the United States.

“We’re determined to turn South-North relationship into a cooperative one and holding a meeting between two leaders,” China’s state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Kim as saying. “We’re willing to hold dialogues with the U.S. and hold meetings between two leaders. If the South and the U.S. reacts with kindness, denuclearization could be solved.”

A meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump is planned for May, but this was the first time Kim has spoken publicly about it.

Some experts in the region say the potential talks between the U.S. and North Korea may have motivated China to act.

“I think Beijing probably wanted to make sure that it didn’t get sidelined in the bilateral conversation between Washington and Pyongyang and they wanted to send a message that they are China’s most important relationship,” said CBSN contributor Isaac Stone Fish.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders released a statement about the visit that said, “the United States remains in close contact with our allies South Korea and Japan. We see this development as further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea.”

The statement also says China briefed Trump about the visit.

Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

In an early morning tweet Wednesday, the president said he received a message from China’s president that the meeting with Kim “went very well” and that Kim “looks forward to his meeting with me.”

Kim’s visit to China was the first known trip he has made out of North Korea since taking control following his father’s death back in 2011.