CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New York Rangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 38 seconds into overtime to help the Washington Capitals move closer to their fourth consecutive playoff appearance by beating the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Kuznetsov’s goal came after Washington’s Lars Eller tied it with 1:05 left in the third period with goaltender Braden Holtby pulled for an extra attacker. Holtby stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced to look more like the Vezina Trophy winner than he had shown in recent months.

Andre Burakovsky also scored for Washington, which has won five in a row and leads the Metropolitan Division. Henrik Lundqvist made 30 saves for the Rangers in his first career game with no playoff implications.

Kevin Hayes and Ryan Spooner scored New York’s goals as it outshot Washington 37-33 in its first contest since being eliminated from the playoff hunt.

This was New York’s first game out of contention since 2004, but the Rangers didn’t look at all like a team with nothing to play for. They controlled the play from the opening shift and took a 1-0 lead on the power play 12:42 in when Hayes’ shot went in off the back of Holtby’s right skate.

Lundqvist used his glove to stop Kuznetsov on a penalty shot but wasn’t as fortunate on Washington’s tying goal with 32.1 seconds left in the first period. After a neutral-zone turnover, Burakovsky’s shot deflected off defenseman John Gilmour’s stick and past Lundqvist for his 10th goal of the season.

The Rangers outshot the Capitals 18-8 in the first period and gave them a scare in the second when Washington’s top-pairing defenseman Matt Niskanen went awkwardly into the boards and was in obvious pain. Niskanen went to the locker room but returned to the ice a few minutes later.

Spooner made it 2-1 at 10:35 of the third when he beat Holtby clean with a wrist shot on New York’s 37th shot. With Holtby pulled for an extra attacker, Eller scored with 1:05 left, setting the stage for Kuznetsov’s fifth career regular-season game-winner.

NOTES: Rangers assistant Lindy Ruff missed the game after hitting his head on the ice at practice Thursday. Coach Alain Vigneault said Ruff was hospitalized and diagnosed with a concussion but was in good spirits and expected to be back with the team in a few days. … F Shane Gersich, a 2014 fifth-round pick who signed with Washington last week after his season at North Dakota ended, made his NHL debut. … Pheonix Copley backed up Holtby because goaltender Philipp Grubauer felt a “tweak” in the Capitals’ game at the Rangers on Tuesday, according to coach Barry Trotz.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Return home to face the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Capitals: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch