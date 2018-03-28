NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — “Sex and the City” star and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon toured a New York City public housing apartment building Wednesday, calling the conditions “devastating.”

She and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams visited the Albany Houses, where tenants complained about leaking ceilings and rodents.

Nixon said the conditions should not be this bad in 2018 and they’re “killing the residents here.”

The Democrat launched her campaign against Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week.

Cuomo has pledged $550 million in state funding to help the New York City Housing Authority and said he will not sign the state budget unless it provides “real and immediate remedies” for the authority’s tenants.

