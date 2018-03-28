CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chinese Space Station, Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, New Jersey

TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An abandoned eight-ton Chinese space station is spinning out of control headed toward Earth and could crash in the next few days.

The United States is a possible target, and New Jersey is potentially in its path.

But as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, experts say you’re more likely to get struck by lightning or win the lottery than you are to get hit by space station debris.

In the middle of the work week, your head may just be in outer space, but this news is bringing people back to Earth.

“A little heavy information for a Wednesday morning,” Carlstadt resident Phil Tarabola told DeAngelis.

The Chinese space station is expected to make an uncontrolled reentry to Earth as early as this weekend.

“Like, what? You’ve seen movies about it, you’ve seen it in TV shows, never thought anything like that could really potentially happen,” said Tarabola. “I guess all things kind of fall apart.”

Experts say there is a chance debris from the school bus-sized space station, known as Tiangong-1, could end up in New Jersey.

“I’m actually going down to Cape May, so hopefully that’s far enough,” Jersey City resident Samuel Chen said. “If it happens, it’s my luck, right?”

Majority of the spacecraft will burn upon reentry, and experts say much of the debris is likely to end up in the ocean.

“Bottom of that ocean is full of dead satellite. The problem here is that China has lost control, so you can’t fire retrorockets or control where it comes down,” said George Washington University professor John Logsdon.

Bill Ailor, with the Aeorspace Corporation, showed with a recovered chunk of rocket that anything’s possible.

“When this one came down, people said, ‘Eh, these things don’t survive.’ This one proved that they did,” he said.

But to bring us back to Earth – the odds of getting hit with debris are less than one in one trillion.

“I can’t wait for it to happen. I’d like to get a piece,” one New Jersey resident said, adding he’d put it on eBay.

“We won’t know, even the day of the event, where’s going to be exactly,” said Ailor.

So brace yourself for impact.

It’s probably not a good idea to pick up any debris if you see it, because experts say it may contain toxic material.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch