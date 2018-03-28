TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An abandoned eight-ton Chinese space station is spinning out of control headed toward Earth and could crash in the next few days.

The United States is a possible target, and New Jersey is potentially in its path.

But as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, experts say you’re more likely to get struck by lightning or win the lottery than you are to get hit by space station debris.

In the middle of the work week, your head may just be in outer space, but this news is bringing people back to Earth.

“A little heavy information for a Wednesday morning,” Carlstadt resident Phil Tarabola told DeAngelis.

The Chinese space station is expected to make an uncontrolled reentry to Earth as early as this weekend.

“Like, what? You’ve seen movies about it, you’ve seen it in TV shows, never thought anything like that could really potentially happen,” said Tarabola. “I guess all things kind of fall apart.”

Experts say there is a chance debris from the school bus-sized space station, known as Tiangong-1, could end up in New Jersey.

“I’m actually going down to Cape May, so hopefully that’s far enough,” Jersey City resident Samuel Chen said. “If it happens, it’s my luck, right?”

Majority of the spacecraft will burn upon reentry, and experts say much of the debris is likely to end up in the ocean.

“Bottom of that ocean is full of dead satellite. The problem here is that China has lost control, so you can’t fire retrorockets or control where it comes down,” said George Washington University professor John Logsdon.

Bill Ailor, with the Aeorspace Corporation, showed with a recovered chunk of rocket that anything’s possible.

“When this one came down, people said, ‘Eh, these things don’t survive.’ This one proved that they did,” he said.

But to bring us back to Earth – the odds of getting hit with debris are less than one in one trillion.

“I can’t wait for it to happen. I’d like to get a piece,” one New Jersey resident said, adding he’d put it on eBay.

“We won’t know, even the day of the event, where’s going to be exactly,” said Ailor.

So brace yourself for impact.

It’s probably not a good idea to pick up any debris if you see it, because experts say it may contain toxic material.