NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection to a sex abuse incident in East Harlem.

The incident happened Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. in the vicinity of 116th Street and 1st Avenue. A male approached a 12-year-old female from behind and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.