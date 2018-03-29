By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

As mentioned yesterday, it looks like the Mets will get their game in. But fans should be prepared for a little rain and drizzle. Outside of that, expect murky skies and even a little fog around the area. As for temperatures, they’ll be on the cool side, in the low 50s.

We’re looking at a slight chance of showers tonight, with a much better chance of rain near daybreak. Don’t expect a big dip in the temps either, as we’ll remain in the 50s.

It will be a wet and mild start to your Friday, with showers and rain through the late morning hours. Expect just a slight chance of rain into the afternoon. As for temps, they’ll be a bit above normal, in the low 60s.

As for your Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine on tap, so enjoy it!