CBS 2Friends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880Friends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSFriends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANFriends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYFriends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Holy Thursday, Timothy Dolan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Christians marked Holy Thursday today, commemorates the day of the last supper the night before Jesus Christ was crucified.

At Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, many took part in prayer services to observe the sacred holiday.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan spent the morning with Catholic charities at the Cristo Rey New York High School in East Harlem.

“This is New York at it’s best coming together, to feed the hungry to embrace the poor,” said Dolan.

Food pantry meals were distributed to New Yorkers in need.

“On Holy Thursday the night before he died, remember what Jesus did?” said Dolan. “He washed the feet of his apostles, he says ‘I’m your servant, yes I’m your Lord but I’m your servant.'”

“Many of the people we see are the working poor who are doing everything right and still don’t have enough to eat,” said Jeanne McGettigan of Catholic Charities Community Services.

Dennise Cortes is just 14 years old.

“My mother works very hard and we earn very little,” she said. “I have like three brothers and it’s very little food that we get to eat each day and the food pantry helps us a lot.”

“You doing somebody a favor, you feel so good afterwards you know that, you feel happy you know,” said Marta Benitiz, a 98-year-old volunteer. “I’ve last this long so maybe I’m doing something right and it’s volunteering.”

Benitiz turns 99 in two months and plans on a long future of helping others.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch