NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A funeral is being held for FDNY Captain Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis, who was among seven airmen killed in a military helicopter crash in Iraq on March 17.

The 37-year-old firefighter was first assigned in New York to Engine Company 28, whose members led the procession into Washington Square Park for a ceremony of military honors Thursday.

#FDNY and military service members joined friends and family today to celebrate the life of Fire Marshal and @USAirForce Major Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis pic.twitter.com/58N794NG7f — FDNY (@FDNY) March 29, 2018

Zanetis became a fire marshall on the department and took a leave to join the New York Air National Guard, ending up assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing.

Four of the airmen were assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing at the Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, New York. Besides Zaentis, those killed included:

* Capt. Andreas B. O’Keeffe, 37, of Center Moriches, New York.

* Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, 39, of Commack, New York.

* Staff Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Jefferson Station, New York.

Two were assigned to the 308th Rescue Squadron, Air Force Reserve, at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida:

* Master Sgt. William R. Posch, 36, of Indialantic, Florida.

* Staff Sgt. Carl P. Enis, 31, of Tallahassee, Florida.

According to the Defense Department, the cause of an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashing in western Iraq remains under investigation.

Officials have said there were no indications the helicopter had been shot down. In their initial statements, officials said the helicopter, which is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, was in transit when it went down near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province.

