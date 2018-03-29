CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Jersey City, Jersey City Police Department, Lisa Rozner, Local TV, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Drama over a pizza delivery has two Jersey City police officers suspended and facing serious charges.

The confrontation was caught on camera Tuesday night.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, the officers showed up at a Domino’s pizzeria on Communipaw Avenue to complain about a delivery order.

“Why don’t we step outside” one of the officers can be heard saying.

“Why?” manager, Mena Kirolos, asked.

“Just to have a friendly conversation,” the officer replied.

Kirolos told Rozner the officers cursed at a delivery man in the parking lot, then came inside and pulled him from the kitchen door to the wall.

He said he just wanted the officer to stop cursing, but the cop threatened to arrest him.

Kirolos told Rozner it all started when a driver attempted to deliver a pizza. The customer did not show up, so they canceled the order and refunded the money. When they returned to the store, they received a phone call.

The customer, allegedly one of the officers, said, “I am coming to your (expletive) store to (expletive) you up, mother (expletive).”

“I just don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” Kirolos said. “I got my apology already from every police officer that came to the store who got the videos.”

“I think it was wrong, because that’s the man’s business and he didn’t do nothing bad,” said Jersey City resident Gloria Rodriguez.

“You know, when you have that kind of power, it just goes to your head sometimes,” a man added.

The manager is not pressing charges, but the Hudson County prosecutor is. She said the officers, Rodney Clark and Courtney Solomon, are now suspended without pay and facing charges of harassment and terroristic threats.

CBS2 was unable to reach the police officers involved, but they are due back in court on April 11. The mayor and police department said they had no comment.

