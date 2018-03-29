CBS 2Friends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880Friends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSFriends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANFriends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYFriends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker

NEW MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Everyone gathered to witness a “little miracle.”

That’s how Christopher Obolo refers to his newborn daughter, who was a special delivery on Sunday.

The three New Milford police officers who helped deliver the little girl were reunited with the family on Thursday.

Sergeant Justin Pisano, Capt. Kevin Kiene and Officer Samuel Gerais met up with the Obolos and their newest addition, 4-day-old Naomi.

naomi 3 New Milford, N.J. Cops Reunited With Baby They Helped Deliver

Three New Milford, New Jersey police officers helped deliver baby Naomi on March 25, 2018. (Photo: CBS2)

On the day Naomi entered the world, father Christopher Obolo called 9-1-1 when his wife went into labor, but it was too late. Things escalated quickly and Naomi was on her way. The family would not make it to the hospital in time.

Luckily, the officers, along with EMS technicians, arrived on the scene and were able to help deliver the baby.

“My heart was pumping, yeah,” Christopher Obolo said. “We are very fortunate, so thank you, everybody, the officers, EMS for coming so quickly.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch