NEW MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Everyone gathered to witness a “little miracle.”

That’s how Christopher Obolo refers to his newborn daughter, who was a special delivery on Sunday.

The three New Milford police officers who helped deliver the little girl were reunited with the family on Thursday.

Sergeant Justin Pisano, Capt. Kevin Kiene and Officer Samuel Gerais met up with the Obolos and their newest addition, 4-day-old Naomi.

On the day Naomi entered the world, father Christopher Obolo called 9-1-1 when his wife went into labor, but it was too late. Things escalated quickly and Naomi was on her way. The family would not make it to the hospital in time.

Luckily, the officers, along with EMS technicians, arrived on the scene and were able to help deliver the baby.

“My heart was pumping, yeah,” Christopher Obolo said. “We are very fortunate, so thank you, everybody, the officers, EMS for coming so quickly.”