CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:education, Health, Jessica Moore, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of New York City school children are in danger of losing valuable medical care.

Now, officials in the Bronx are pleading with state lawmakers to restore the funding they cut from the budget.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, 10-year-old Melanie Martinez’s school days are filled with a lot more than reading and writing.

“They help me stay healthy by doing my procedure every day,” she said.

She was diagnosed with bladder cancer when she was a baby and requires cauterization to empty her bladder every day at 11:30 a.m. – a procedure that’s performed inside the halls of P.S. 85 in the Bronx.

“The clinic lets me have a normal life, because I just have to come down and I don’t miss a lot of time,” said Martinez.

Gina Argueta has been a nurse at the school-based health clinic for 16 years.

“This is a lot more than Tylenol and a BandAid,” she said. “There are kids that come here who have diabetes. There are kids that come here that sometimes receive other treatments. They need their trachs cleaned.”

All the medical, dental and health care services are completely free to children. Those who don’t have insurance, don’t pay a dime. That’s why these school-based health clinics rely so heavily on state funding, which was just cut by $3.8 million in the state budget last year, Moore reported.

“We make a huge difference in so many kids’ lives,” said Dr. David Appel, who founded the Montifiore school-based health program, with clinics in 26 Bronx schools.

His is one of more than 150 similar programs across New York City now in jeopardy of closing or shrinking if state lawmakers don’t restore the millions of dollars in slashed funding.

“It’s penny wise and pound foolish. The money spent here not only saves the state money, it keeps kids in school,” Appel said. “We really need the Senate and the Assembly to put $4 million into the state budget.”

CBS2’s reached out to the state to find out why millions of dollars were cut from the program, but all they would say is budget negotiations are ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch