NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A small fire in an electrical closet is to blame for smoke that briefly caused the evacuation of the World Trade Center Oculus and interrupted PATH train service Thursday morning.

Officials said service was suspended for about a half hour on the Newark-World Trade Center and the Hoboken-World Trade Center lines.

The Oculus has reopened and PATH service to and from WTC has been restored following an earlier electrical fire. There may be residual delays. — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) March 29, 2018

Police directed people getting off the nearby subway to go into the street instead of the Oculus mall and transit hub, where there was a slight smell of smoke. They were allowed to back in shortly after 9 a.m.

Officials say the smoke has since cleared and PATH service has been restored. A public address announcement said that “the condition has been corrected.”

For more information, click here.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)