Morning!

We can wake up expecting cloudy skies, and some rain will likely be falling. Temps can be as chilly as the upper 40s, but they could also be as mild the mid 50s depending on where you live. Philly was 73° yesterday while NYC was stuck in the 50s.

A similar situation could set up this afternoon. Skies should clear out this evening and set the stage for a spectacualr Saturday. Skies will be bright, and temps will be in the upper 50s.