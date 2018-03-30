The restaurant scene is constantly changing in the city. Every month there are new openings. Here are some of the best new restaurants this month.

Clinton Hall

230 East 51st St.

New York, NY 10022

212-758-8519

www.clintonhallny.com

One of the city’s most popular beer halls recently opened a Midtown East outpost. Clinton Hall is now located inside a The Pod 51 Hotel. Boasting 3,000 square feet, the restaurant keeps up with its industrial layout with communal seating. New Yorkers can think of it as a giant adult playground. From oversized Jenga to Connect 4, a visit to Clinton Hall is always full of fun. For those warmer months, there will be an outdoor garden to enjoy one of their many beers on tap and some all American grub.

La Maison De Makoto

74-76 Seventh Ave.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 776-9965

www.lmdmgroup.com

There is a new dessert spot to discover in the West Village. La Maison De Makoto blends together the sweetness of Mochi by day and the chicness of a cocktail lounge by night. Enjoy your artisanal Mochi and pastries inspired by Japanese cuisine. There are various flavors of the ice cream treat, including banana chocolate, yuzu and basil. Besides the desserts, New Yorkers can try some of their cocktails, including the horchata made with gin, sake, genmaicha, rice milk, cinnamon and sesame.

Sugar Momma

15 Cliff St.

New York, NY 10038

212-602-9991

www.sugarmommanyc.com

The Financial District has a new hidden gem to try. Sugar Momma is located inside a quaint coffee shop, Hole in the Wall, on Cliff Street. As the workday comes to an end, the excitement at Sugar Momma comes to life. The intimate space serves Australian inspired dishes to complement their large cocktail menu. Unwind with the Momma’s Martini made with vanilla vodka, passoa, passion fruit purée and prosecco. Besides the food and drinks, come back to hear the 90s hip-hop that is played throughout the evening.

Borrachito

206 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

www.borrachitonyc.com

Tucked in the back of The Garret East, Borrachito is one the city’s latest place to try some delicious tacos. When you walk back to the restaurant they will notice an atmosphere resembling a taco truck. Try some of their signature tacos, including the Pork Bomb made with carnitas, chicharron and homemade pico de gallo. There is the NY Steak with salsa borracha and grilled onion the Baja Fish with fried sea bass and grilled pineapple salsa. As for cocktails, diners can order drinks from The Garret’s menu or order mezcal or tequila from the taco stand.

Inday Go Go

570 Lexington Ave.

New York, New York 10022

www.indaynyc.com

The popular Indian eatery in the Flatiron District opened an outpost uptown. Inday Go Go is the grab and go spinoff of the restaurant and is located in the new Urbanspace Lexington. This location exclusively serves Roti. It is their version of the Indian flatbread and is made with coconut flour, chai seeds and flax seeds. Besides the Roti, diners can try some of their seasonal dishes full of vibrant flavors, including the Curry Flower with cauliflower rice, turmeric lemongrass curry chopped greens, pickled cucumbers and crispy shallots. There is an array delicious drinks to complement Inday Go Go’s dishes. Among the offerings, you can sip on the rose lemonade made with lemon juice, rose water, pineapple juice and ginger turmeric.

