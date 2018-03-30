CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — State budget talks broke down Friday over a dispute concerning oversight of private Jewish schools, raising the possibility that state government could shut down Sunday if no agreement is reached.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said lawmakers have reached agreement on “99.9 percent” of the $168 billion spending plan. He said the one remaining issue is Sen. Simcha Felder’s demand to exempt private Jewish schools from certain state curriculum standards. Felder is a Brooklyn Democrat who votes with Republicans.

“It’s just this one issue that’s holding us back,” Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, said outside his state Capitol office Friday morning. “It’ll be up to them to decide whether to shut down government.”

Felder’s support is pivotal to Republican control of the Senate, giving him outsized influence in budget negotiations. He denied he was holding up negotiations.

“I’m not Moses. I’m not Jesus,” he said. “I don’t have that kind of power.”

The Senate’s leaders pushed back on Heastie too, saying the Assembly’s Democratic majority has its own demands. Deputy Senate Majority Leader John DeFrancisco, R-Syracuse, said Democrats in the Assembly are insisting that the budget contain a provision to create a legislative pay commission to consider a raise for lawmakers. Members of the Legislature now make a base salary of $79,500 and haven’t seen an increase since the late 1990s.

“There’s something in the budget that he desperately wants — a pay commission,” he said of Heastie. “He can make all the ultimatums he wants,” he said.

The budget is due by Sunday, when a new state fiscal year begins. But Lawmakers had hoped to reach agreement in time to get home for the Jewish Passover, which begins Friday at sunset, and the Christian Easter on Sunday.

If lawmakers can’t reach a budget deal by Sunday they would have to pass short-term budget extensions to prevent a government shutdown. There has been no talk of extensions, Heastie said.

“We’re getting to the point where we’re bordering on infringing on people’s religious observances, and we’d like to get it done.”

The Jewish school provision is not the only issue in the budget sparking pushback. Thanks to $3.8 million cut from the state budget last year for school-based health clinics, 150 programs across New York City are in jeopardy of closing or shrinking if lawmakers don’t restore the funding.

