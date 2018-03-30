CHICAGO (CBSNewYork) — A prisoner who escaped from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Tuesday night at John F. Kennedy International Airport has been taken into custody in Chicago, authorities say.

Authorties said Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, was on his way to be deported back to Senegal when he slipped away from ICE agents during a security screening and took off in a taxi.

After three days on the run, he was taken into custody at a coffee shop near the downtown Chicago Amtrak station Friday, authorities said.

Mbacke entered the United States lawfully in 2005 but violated terms of his status and was ordered deported in September 2015 by an immigration judge.

Authorities described him as a “violent detainee” with previous criminal convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses dating back to 2012.