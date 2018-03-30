CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:diet, Fitness, Jessica Moore, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lydie Langevrn is working to become a personal trainer, so she’s extra careful about what food she puts into her body before her feet hit the treadmill.

“It matters,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Moore. “It gives you more energy, gives you fuel to workout.”

Her coach and celebrity trainer Harry Hanson says eating the wrong foods right before you get your sweat on can drag you down.

Fried or fatty foods are a big no-no, but high fiber foods such as vegetables can also cause problems.

“You don’t want to eat anything that’s going to sit in your stomach trying to breakdown while you’re training, especially if it’s an intense training session,” said Hanson.

Spicy foods can cause heartburn or cramping, and carbonated drinks can leave you feeling gassy or full.

Hanson recommends his clients eat a banana 20 minutes before a workout

“Because it’s a light carbohydrate, a complex carbohydrate which will sustain insulin into your, or sugar into your system over a long period of time,” he said.

Fitness client Dimitri Ouattara says he avoids anything that leaves his body feeling heavy before he trains.

“I like to feel light when I work out because I can do more,” he said. “I feel more free, I’m more mobile.”

And just like getting set-up, what you eat after the workout is just as important.

Hanson says having a protein bar or lean meats and veggies will help your body recover and repair itself.

Experts say nuts are another food you may want to avoid right before a workout, because nuts have a high fat content and take longer to digest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch