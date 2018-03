NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today is Good Friday, the day of Holy Week when Christians commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ ahead of the Easter Sunday holiday.

An annual Way of the Cross procession symbolizing Jesus’ walk to Mount Calvary is taking place over the Brooklyn Bridge.

Archibishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio are greeting participants in the procession.

The procession concludes at St. Peter’s Church in Lower Manhattan.