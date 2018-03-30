NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least six people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens.

Multiple people were reportedly ejected from one of the vehicles. At least three are in critical condition while three others suffered minor injuries.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound side of the parkway is closed and there are at least two lanes blocked on the westbound side with heavy delays in both directions.

Due to a vehicle collision, expect traffic delays near Grand Central Parkway at Jackie Robinson Parkway in both directions in Queens. Consider alternate routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/KVVnlbeL5T. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) March 30, 2018

Drivers headed to JFK Airport should take the Long Island Expressway to the southbound Van Wyck.

