CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Alice Gainer, Local TV, Subway, Union Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Many train riders fear a dangerous encounter, like being pushed onto the tracks.

On Thursday night, that became a reality for a man at the Union Square subway station in what police called an unprovoked attack, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

Police said just after midnight the 27-year-old victim was standing on the platform waiting for a Q train when a 57-year-old woman approached him and shoved him onto the tracks. He was pulled to safety.

“I’m shocked,” rider Marguerita Brown told Gainer. “It’s been happened a lot lately. It’s been happening a lot, and I think they ought to do something about it, put some guardrails.”

The woman, identified as Marjorie Chambers, was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue for psychiatric evaluation and charged with reckless endangerment.

According to the Manhattan district attorney, she has been arrested before, as recently as last year for criminal trespass in a subway tunnel at Broadway and West 145th Street.

Subway pushes seem to happen quite frequently, Gainer reported.

In August, a woman was shoved off a platform by a complete stranger in the East Village. In October, also at the Union Square station, a woman was arrested for allegedly trying to push a stranger in front of an oncoming train.

According to the NYPD, a subway push is typically categorized as an assault. The actual number of pushes is not specifically tracked. But between March of last year and now, there have been 57 arrests in the subway for assault.

Gainer spoke with straphangers Friday, asking what they do to stay safe.

“Try to keep aware of what’s around you, your surroundings,” Eddie Sutton said. “I’m standing now about eight feet, 10 feet until the train comes.”

“I’ve heard it happen before. I’ve never seen it personally. But you just want to be careful,” said Rashell Henry, who was also standing several feet away.

Another safety tip: Remove your headphones, so you can also hear what’s going on around you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch