NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $502 million, the fourth highest prize in the game’s history.

The $502 million is the annuity option, where a sole winner is paid over 29 years. A winner opting for the cash prize would take home $301 million, minus state and federal taxes.

Your odds of hitting the jackpot are about 1 in 302 million.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since January.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

