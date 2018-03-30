NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Jewish celebration of passover begins Friday night at sundown.
The eight-day celebration marks the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt more than 3,000 years ago.
RECIPES: Pesach Cookie Cake & Passover Lemon Curd | 4-Course Passover Dinner Menu
Family and friends gather on the first two nights for a Passover Seder. The ritual involves six symbolic foods, including matzo, which symbolizes bread that didn’t have time to rise due to the haste with which the Israelites fled Egypt.