NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County judge is set to be arraigned Friday after police said he entered a neighbor’s home and was later found with stolen female underwear.

Police said District Court Judge Robert Cicale is charged with burglary in the second degree.

A worker was spotted changing locks at a home on Donna Place in East Islip Thursday with a likely very shaken up resident inside, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

“There was a 23-year-old girl home alone. She heard noise in the house, she saw an intruder,” Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said.

Police said the intruder was her neighbor, Cicale, who allegedly broke into the home across the street from him around 9 a.m. Thursday.

He ran off when police said he realized someone was home, but cops quickly caught up and allegedly found some bizarre stolen items on him.

“He was found to be in possession of soiled female undergarments that we believe were either proceeds from today’s burglary or proceeds from a prior burglary at the same location,” Cameron said.

Police said the underwear was the only thing Cicale allegedly took.

The 49-year-old was elected to the bench in 2015. Before that, he served as Islip town attorney.

It’s unclear how well Cicale knew his neighbor or how he allegedly got into the home.