TOWN OF HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police officers saved a dog from a burning home Friday in East Northport.

Officers Joseph Barra and Stephen Caratozzolo were circling the house on Meadow Rue Lane around 1:45 searching for victims when they spotted the 5-year-old Pomeranian mix through a window.

The officers rushed inside and rescued the dog, named Gucci.

Barra and Caratozzolo both suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog is expected to survive.