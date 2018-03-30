NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of two suspects who they say are wanted for a robbery and stabbing in the Bronx.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. back on Sunday, March 18 on Echo Place in the Tremont section.

Police said a 55-year-old man was walking when two men brandishing knives walked up from behind, pushed him to the ground and started going through his pockets.

The men then stabbed the victim before taking off with $6o in cash, police said. They were last seen fleeing into Echo Park.

The victim was taken to the hospital with lacerations to his face and right hand. He was treated and released.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a black hooded jacket, black track pants with a white stripe down the side and red sneakers.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.