By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning, folks! We’re waking up to much brighter skies and that’ll be the case all day. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will return to start off Easter Sunday, but the good news is they won’t hang too long. After a scattered shower in the morning, Sunday afternoon will see the return of sunshine. It’ll be a touch cooler, topping out around 55 in the city.

Then by Monday morning, we’re watching a system just to our south that could bring us a quick hit of some wet snow if it jogs north enough. Nothing major and not a definite, but we’re certainly keeping a close eye on it.

Stay tuned and have a great weekend!