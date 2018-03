NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man and a woman were in custody Saturday morning after police say they robbed a 53-year-old man in Central Park.

It happened around 10:30 pm near 79th Street, according to police.

Investigators say the suspects, both 19-years-old, led the victim to believe they had a gun and took his wallet.

The brazen duo were arrested soon after.

Charges against both suspects are pending.