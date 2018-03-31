NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It appears someone in the Garden State will be having a very happy Easter or Passover.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing produced a single jackpot-winning ticket sold in New Jersey, according to the lottery dealer.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn — 11, 28, 31, 46, and 59 plus the gold Mega Ball 1.

The winner will receive an estimated $521 million, amounting to the fourth largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions.

Friday’s jackpot was the 18th won during the month of March in the game’s 16 year history, and comes six years to the day after a record $656 million jackpot was won according to Mega Millions.

It wasn’t immediately known where in New Jersey the winning ticket was sold.

The $521 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.

Mega Millions says the jackpot will now automatically reset to its starting value of $40 million.

