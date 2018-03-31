CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
FAREWELL TO A HERO: Funeral Services Held For Airman From Long Island Killed In Iraq | Watch Live
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)A deadly hit-and-run in the Tremont section of the Bronx has been upgraded to a homicide, and police have identified the man they believe was behind the wheel.

27-year-old Angel Rodriguez is wanted in the crash that left one man dead and another hurt the morning of March 19th.

Police said the two victims were walking on Third Avenue near East 181st Street when an SUV driven by Rodriguez hit them.

WATCH: NYPD Surveillance Video Of Deadly Bronx Hit-And-Run

Police said 27-year-old Wally Dominguez was immediately killed by the impact. The second victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.

Police sources tell CBS2 they originally responded to reports of shots fired. Responding officers found a gun and bullet casings on the ground but it’s unclear if anyone was shot.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

