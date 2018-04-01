By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning, and Happy Easter to all those who celebrate! We’re starting off cool and cloudy with a few stray showers, especially east and north of NYC. Those won’t stick around too long, and we’ll fortunately see sunny skies for the afternoon. It’ll get pretty mild too with high temps nearing 60 degrees in spots!

Tomorrow will feel like a cruel, day-late April Fool’s joke…we’re talking about snow! A quick-moving disturbance to our south will bring some snow showers early Monday morning, with the best bet for any accumulations south & east of NYC…mainly on grassy & unpaved surfaces. Temps Monday afternoon will be stuck in the 40s, well below normal.

We’ll get a nice bump in temps heading into midweek as we near 60 again Wednesday, but Tuesday and Wednesday both look damp…keep the umbrella handy!

Have a great Easter Sunday!