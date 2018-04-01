NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men they say broke into a jewelry store in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the men drove to Pyramids Jewelry International Inc. on Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge in a white car early Friday.

One of the men cut the lock on the security gate and another went inside, according to police.

Authorities say that’s when they were confronted by the 61-year-old store owner.

The trio took off in the white car, empty handed.

