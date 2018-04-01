TORONTO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Infield prospect Miguel Andujar is on his way back to the big leagues after the Yankees lost a fourth outfielder to the early season injury bug on Saturday.

Outfielder Billy McKinney sprained his left shoulder when he crashed into the left field scoreboard while chasing Josh Donaldson’s double in the first. After being checked by the trainer, McKinney stayed in for one more batter before being replaced by Brett Gardner. McKinney made his major league debut a day earlier.

McKinney was recalled from Triple-A Friday after Hicks went on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right rib cage. Outfielders Jacoby Ellsbury (strained right oblique) and Clint Frazier (concussion) are also on the DL.

After a productive Spring Training, the Yankees optioned Andujar to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to work on his defensive mechanics.

Manager Aaron Boone expects Andujar, the Yankees’ number four prospect according to MLB Pipeline, to log at bats at third base, first base, and designated hitter according to MLB.com.

“We feel like there’s certainly a place to get him some playing time right now,” Boone told MLB.com. “As the next week unfolds and our outfield situation becomes more clear, we can make another decision.”

Sonny Gray will take the mound Sunday in the final game against Toronto before the team heads back to the Big Apple for their Monday home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

