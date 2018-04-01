CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Hall's Short-Handed Goal Late In Third Gives New Jersey 2-1 Win, 7-Point Lead For Final Spot In East
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey Devils

MONTREAL (CBSNewYork/AP) — Taylor Hall scored a short-handed goal late in the third period to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night.

Nico Hischier tied the score early in the third and Keith Kinkaid stopped 25 shots in his sixth consecutive start for the Devils. New Jersey increased its lead to seven points on Florida for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Devils, vying for their first trip to the postseason since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2012, have three games remaining — two fewer than the Panthers.

Daniel Carr scored for the Canadiens, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Carey Price finished with 30 saves while playing his 556th game with Montreal, pulling into a tie with Jacques Plante for most games by a goaltender in franchise history.

Taylor Hall

Devils forward Taylor Hall (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

As time expired on New Jersey’s too-many-men penalty, which saw the Canadiens play 51 seconds at 5-on-3, Hall emerged from the penalty box, took a pass from Travis Zajac and beat Price blocker-side on the breakaway with with 4:07 remaining for his 37th goal of the season.

Hischier tied the score 1-1 just 26 seconds into the third. With his back to the goal, the top overall pick in last June’s NHL draft, got the blade of his stick on a shot from Sami Vatanen and deflected the puck past Price for his 19th.

Hischier, the only Devils player to dress for all 79 games this season, nearly gave New Jersey the lead on two occasions in the third. He was stopped by Price on a breakaway before hitting the post a minute later.

Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back series. Montreal lost 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday while New Jersey beat the New York Islanders 4-3.

Carr scored a contentious goal with 9 seconds left in the first period to get the Canadiens on the scoreboard. With Montreal on a rush on a power play, Carr took a pass from Artturi Lehkonen in the slot and fired a slap shot, glove-side on Kinkaid, in the top corner of the net.

Devils coach John Hynes challenged for offside on the play, but the goal stood after a review. Defenseman Mike Reilly, playing his 100th NHL game, got an assist on Carr’s fifth of the season.

NOTES: The Canadiens finished 4-8-2 this season in the second game of a back-to-back. … Kerby Rychel, 23, recalled from Laval of the AHL on Friday, made his Montreal debut. … There was a moment of silence before the game for former Montreal Expos and MLB star Rusty Staub, who passed away Thursday.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

