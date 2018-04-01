CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Smoak Hits 2-Run Shot In 7th, Grand Slam In 8th As Blue Jays Rally From 3 Runs Down To Win 7-4
TORONTO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth to rally the Toronto Blue Jays past the New York Yankees 7-4 on Sunday.

After connecting off reliever Tommy Kahnle in the seventh, Smoak brought the crowd of 29,091 to its feet with his second career slam, a drive against David Robertson (0-1).

Smoak went 3 for 4 with a walk and six RBIs as Toronto gained a series split, winning the final two games.

With the Blue Jays trailing 4-3, Russell Martin hit a leadoff single against Robertson and went to third on a one-out double by Aledmys Diaz. One out later, New York chose to intentionally walk Josh Donaldson to load the bases for Smoak, who worked the count full before his shot to center field.

The Blue Jays’ Justin Smoak hits a two-run home run of the Yankees’ Topmmy Kahnle during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto on April 1, 2018. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Smoak’s other slam also came against the Yankees. In 2015, he became the first Blue Jays player to hit a grand slam in the Bronx — Toronto joined the majors in 1977.

Tyler Clippard (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Seung Hwan Oh finished for his first save.

MOREWith Injuries Piling Up, Yankees Recall Infielder Miguel Andujar From Triple-A

Toronto’s comeback denied New York its first series victory north of the border since August 2015. The Yankees have lost six of their past eight series in Toronto, splitting the other two.

Brandon Drury hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, and Giancarlo Stanton walked three times in his first career start in left field.

Drury connected off right-hander Marcus Stroman, who allowed four runs and three hits in five innings. Stroman, limited to two starts in spring training because of a sore shoulder, walked three and struck out eight.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge threw out Martin at home plate in the second as Martin tried to score from second base on Gift Ngoepe’s ground single to right field.

Devon Travis followed with an RBI single as the Blue Jays opened the scoring for the second straight game.

New York answered with four two-out runs in the third. Stanton walked and scored on Didi Gregorius’ double. Neil Walker had an RBI single and Drury followed with a drive to left, his first.

Yankees right-hander Sonny Gray allowed one run and seven hits in four-plus innings. He walked three and struck out eight, including four straight during one stretch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Adam Warren (right ankle) played catch before the game. Warren left Saturday’s game after he was struck by a comebacker. Manager Aaron Boone said Warren’s condition was better than expected. “We’re pretty optimistic about him,” Boone said. … Boone said he isn’t certain OF Jacoby Ellsbury (strained right oblique) will be ready to come off the disabled list when he is eligible Thursday.

Blue Jays: Donaldson (dead arm) made his third straight start at DH instead of 3B.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery starts New York’s home opener Monday afternoon against the Rays, who had not announced a starter for their “bullpen day.” Tampa Bay is using a four-man rotation and plans to turn to its bullpen to get through a game every fifth day.

Blue Jays: LHP Jaime Garcia makes his first start for Toronto as the Blue Jays begin a three-game series Monday night against the White Sox. RHP Miguel Gonzalez goes for Chicago.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

