NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are searching for a vandal they say defaced campaign posters with symbols of hate.

A swastika was spray painted over the face of Councilman Luis Quintana on the 400 block of Broadway in Newark Thursday.

The vandal also painted over Councilman Anibal Ramos’ face.

Newark Police have released grainy photos of the man they believe is responsible.

The incident is being treated as a bias crime.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or the Newark Police Special Victims Unit at (973) 733-7273.

