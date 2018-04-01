NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for Monday morning.

The alert begins at 2 am, with 1-3 inches expected in the city and higher amounts possible locally in higher elevations throughout the early part of the day.

The NYC Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Monday, April 2, 2018 at 2 a.m. Snow fighting equipment will be ready for any winter weather. https://t.co/f1v4TgJgV3 pic.twitter.com/sRtqx6Wl9g — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) April 1, 2018

A quick-moving disturbance to our south will bring the bulk of the snow showers early Monday morning, with the best bet for any accumulations south & east of NYC predominantly on grassy and unpaved surfaces.

Temps Monday afternoon will be stuck in the 40s, well below normal.