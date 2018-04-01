CBS 2Devices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2)Devices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for Monday morning.

The alert begins at 2 am, with 1-3 inches expected in the city and higher amounts possible locally in higher elevations throughout the early part of the day.

A quick-moving disturbance to our south will bring the bulk of the snow showers early Monday morning, with the best bet for any accumulations south & east of NYC predominantly on grassy and unpaved surfaces.

Temps Monday afternoon will be stuck in the 40s, well below normal.

All winter weather information and information about the City’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the City’s Severe Weather website at www.nyc.gov/severeweather or by calling 311. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for the Notify NYC, the City’s free emergency notification system. Through Notify NYC, New Yorkers can sign up to receive phone calls, text messages, and emails alerts about severe weather events and emergencies.

To sign up for Notify NYC, call 311, visit www.nyc.gov or follow @NotifyNYC on Twitter.

