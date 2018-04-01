NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York City’s finest helped deliver an Easter miracle for a family in Upper Manhattan Sunday morning.
Police say the soon-to-be mom and dad hopped into their car hoping to rush to the hospital when the woman went into labor around 8 am.
As soon as they entered the vehicle police say they realized time wasn’t on their side and dialed 911. That’s when members of the NYPD rushed to the scene and sprung to action.
Police say Officer Stephan Koustoubardis helped the father deliver his baby girl near the corner of 92nd Street and York Avenue in the Upper East Side’s Yorkville section.
Koustoubardis and responding officers stayed with the couple until medics arrived and took them, along with their newborn, to NYU Langone Medical Center.
Police say both mother and baby girl are doing well.