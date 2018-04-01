CBS 2Devices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2)Devices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, […]
WCBS 880Devices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2)Devices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s […]
1010 WINSDevices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2)Devices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is […]
WFANDevices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2)Devices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, […]
WLNYDevices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2)Devices like the iSwimband can connect to smartphone apps and make it easier for parents to monitor children while they swim. (Credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York City’s finest helped deliver an Easter miracle for a family in Upper Manhattan Sunday morning.

Police say the soon-to-be mom and dad hopped into their car hoping to rush to the hospital when the woman went into labor around 8 am.

As soon as they entered the vehicle police say they realized time wasn’t on their side and dialed 911. That’s when members of the NYPD rushed to the scene and sprung to action.

Police say Officer Stephan Koustoubardis helped the father deliver his baby girl near the corner of 92nd Street and York Avenue in the Upper East Side’s Yorkville section.

Koustoubardis and responding officers stayed with the couple until medics arrived and took them, along with their newborn, to NYU Langone Medical Center.

Police say both mother and baby girl are doing well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch