NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York City’s finest helped deliver an Easter miracle for a family in Upper Manhattan Sunday morning.

It wasn’t an #AprilFools joke when we responded to a 9-1-1 call for a baby on the way. Great job by Officer Koustoubardis who helped a dad deliver his baby girl in their car. We’re very happy to report both mother & baby are doing well. What a special #Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aLOKlJEnpa — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) April 1, 2018

Police say the soon-to-be mom and dad hopped into their car hoping to rush to the hospital when the woman went into labor around 8 am.

As soon as they entered the vehicle police say they realized time wasn’t on their side and dialed 911. That’s when members of the NYPD rushed to the scene and sprung to action.

Police say Officer Stephan Koustoubardis helped the father deliver his baby girl near the corner of 92nd Street and York Avenue in the Upper East Side’s Yorkville section.

Koustoubardis and responding officers stayed with the couple until medics arrived and took them, along with their newborn, to NYU Langone Medical Center.

Police say both mother and baby girl are doing well.