CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Watch: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Schools | Traffic & Transit | Share #SocialSnowPatrol Pics, Vids
Filed Under:Forecast, Local TV, Weather

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see more in the way of sunshine this afternoon with continued melting. Expect temps to climb into the mid 40s or so with lighter winds by dusk.

index3 4/2 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight will start off mostly clear with increasing clouds overnight. As for temps, they’ll fall into the upper 30s in the city with subfreezing temps the coldest suburbs. That said, don’t be surprised if you encounter some patchy black ice tomorrow morning.

Showers and rain will push in tomorrow, but mainly after the morning rush. It will remain on and off through about dusk, so the weather may once again cause headaches for Yankees fans. Outside of that, expect cool temperatures with highs in the 40s.

index 4/2 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Wednesday, expect another round of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Temps that day will be running warmer with highs in the 60s.

index2 4/2 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch