By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see more in the way of sunshine this afternoon with continued melting. Expect temps to climb into the mid 40s or so with lighter winds by dusk.

Tonight will start off mostly clear with increasing clouds overnight. As for temps, they’ll fall into the upper 30s in the city with subfreezing temps the coldest suburbs. That said, don’t be surprised if you encounter some patchy black ice tomorrow morning.

Showers and rain will push in tomorrow, but mainly after the morning rush. It will remain on and off through about dusk, so the weather may once again cause headaches for Yankees fans. Outside of that, expect cool temperatures with highs in the 40s.

As for Wednesday, expect another round of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Temps that day will be running warmer with highs in the 60s.